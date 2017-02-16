Teenie programmiert neurales Netzwerk, das rappt

Teenie programmiert neurales Netzwerk, das rapptRobbie Barat, seines Zeichens Präsident (und Gründer) des Programmierklubs einer High-School in den USA hat ein neurales Netzwerk dazu trainiert Rap-Songs zu komponieren und zu "singen". Die Texte reimen sich und haben auch tatsächlich einen Rap-ähnlichen "Flow" – zumindest bis zu einem gewissen Grad, wie der bekannte Science-Fiction-Autor Cory Doctorow in seinem 'boingboing'-Blog schreibt.
You messin up my eyes
Fuck up your sleeves
And fire up the skies
...
They steal your whole sound, that's a Real World Challenge
You an addict of cheating but I took the charge
Stop running up my money tall, height advantage
Ohhhhh, ohhhh; ohhh you too much to handle in one package
Not now but right now, you know… I had to go downtown
Shorty come and fix you up like bobby brown
Then he help me get my back up in this part of town
I can make you come and fix you up like bobby brown
Driving in the sky, you got a new crib to hold down
Shit's about to go and put my mack berry down