Donnerstag, 04.05.2017 / 13:57
Post und Postfinance down: Input eines Netzwerk-Experten
Das Thema Netzwerk steht im Schweizer Rampenlicht. Ivan Pepelnjak, international renommierter Netzwerk-Architekt, erklärt in seinem englischsprachigen Gastbeitrag: "Failure is inevitable, get used to it".
Ivan Pepelnjak
Every time there’s a major IT failure (particularly when it involves large-scale data centers and public services) the self-proclaimed "experts" and pundits are quick to point out how such a failure would never happen (sometimes adding “if only they used whatever solution I prefer”).
Engineers with long-enough real-life operational experience take a more realistic view:
1) Failures are inevitable
2) Redundancy doesn’t prevent failures, but reduces their likelihood (the proof is left as an exercise for readers with at least minimal interest in statistics and probability);
3) Too much redundancy or complexity can cause failures, or exacerbate them.
Note: for an interesting overview of large-scale failures and root causes read
this ACM article
However, we often see two extreme ways of dealing with this unpleasant reality (and lots of gray area in between the opposites):
Architects of truly robust solutions know the only thing that matters is how you deal with the inevitable failure
. Companies using this approach develop failure-resilient applications that also happen to be highly scalable as a result of correct architectural choices. These choices include:
1) Having a gracefully degrading
architecture that can continue providing at least minimal service even when encountering failures;
2) Using eventual consistency
instead of strict transactional consistency
whenever possible;
3) Building scale-out architectures with isolated swimlanes
The ultimate example of this approach is Netflix with their Simian Army
– automated mechanisms that continuously kill virtual machines, hinder server performance, or introduce latency into the application stack to stress its component and identify potential weak or non-resilient points.
If you’re interested in learning more about robust application architectures, Scalabilty Rules book
makes an excellent starting point. Infrastructure engineers also found my Designing Active-Active and Disaster Recovery Data Centers
webinar and workshop useful.
The alternate view tries to avoid the failures by using high-availability Magic
deep within the infrastructure. Believers in this approach commonly use:
1) Hypervisor-based high availability
and fault tolerance features;
2) Active/active storage arrays across multiple data centers;
3) Long-distance VM mobility
4) Data center fabrics or VLANs stretched across multiple data centers
Most of these solutions are highly complex
and tightly coupled
, resulting in a single huge failure domain
. You could compare them to the electronic 4-wheel-drive mechanisms: they are great as long as they work correctly, but result in spectacular failures when they fail.
Note: It’s not impossible to build well-architected high-availability infrastructure like the Tandem NonStop OS
. Such an infrastructure tends to be extremely expensive (yet again proving the validity of the fast-cheap-good triangle
) and usually provides high availability only within the compute and storage layer.
Now imagine you have to build a mission-critical application or supporting infrastructure. What should YOU do?
If you’re a small shop, deploy your workload on VMware High Availability cluster (but please don’t stretch it across multiple locations), or in a public cloud with automatic restart feature, and expect to have somewhere between 99% and 99.9% availability.
Note: Do keep in mind that you could be down three days per year
and still have better than 99% availability.
If want to go beyond that you should:
1) Stop believing in silver bullets marketed by infrastructure vendors;
2) Start with the business requirements, including realistic Recovery Time Objective and Recovery Point Objective.
3) Realize that not everything is most important. Figure out what MUST be always available, what SHOULD be always reachable, and what COULD be unavailable for a while.
4) Applications that require more than 99.9% availability MUST have failure-resilient application architecture. Don’t try to solve that problem within the infrastructure;
5) Based on realistic requirements, design the least-complex infrastructure that can meet the requirements considering all infrastructure aspects, from databases and storage to compute, virtualization, networking and security.
Finally, you don’t have a highly available solution until you’ve proven it recovers from failures. Test, test, test… and then test some more
. Netflix Simian Army performs continuous testing of their infrastructure. You might not be able to get anywhere close, but that doesn’t mean there’s no need to test application or infrastructure redundancy and resilience, or your disaster recovery plans. (Ivan Pepelnjak)
Ivan Pepelnjak, CCIE#1354 Emeritus, is an independent network architect, book author, blogger and regular speaker at industry events like Interop, RIPE and regional NOG meetings. He has been designing and implementing large-scale service provider and enterprise networks since 1990, and is currently using his expertise to help multinational enterprises and large cloud- and service providers design next-generation data center and cloud infrastructure using Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) approaches and technologies. Ivan is author of several Cisco Press books, and a series of highly successful webinars.
