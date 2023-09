Ideen für neue Produkte: KI ist viel besser als der Mensch

Die Antwort: Eine Auswahl der Ideen, die ChatGPT innert Sekunden liefert

1. Idea: "Student Survival Kit". Create a compact, all-in-one kit containing essentials like mini notebooks, pens, energy snacks, a USB charger, and a reusable water bottle. It's designed to help college students tackle their busy days with convenience, and it could retail for under $30.

2. Idea: "College-Themed Board Game". Develop a fun and educational board game centered around college life, exams, and student challenges. This game would be a hit at dorm parties and could retail for around $35, offering a unique and entertaining experience.

3. Idea: "Smart Dorm Room Organizer". Design an affordable, wall-mounted organizer with compartments for textbooks, stationery, and gadgets. It could also include a small whiteboard or corkboard for notes and reminders, retailing for approximately $40.

4. Idea: "DIY Dorm Decor Kit". Offer a creative kit that includes materials and instructions for making personalized dorm decor items like string lights, wall art, and photo displays. College students can unleash their creativity, and it could be sold for under $25.

5. Idea: "Coffee Subscription Box". Curate a monthly subscription box featuring various coffee blends, a reusable coffee cup, and snacks. College students can enjoy a taste of different coffees while studying, priced at around $20 per box.

6. Idea: "Mini Portable Laundry Machine". Develop a compact and affordable laundry machine designed for small loads. This portable gadget could be a lifesaver for students in dorms, costing less than $50 and easily fitting in tight spaces.

7. Idea: "College Cookbook with Meal Prep Tools". Create a budget-friendly cookbook filled with easy, nutritious recipes tailored to college life. Include handy kitchen tools like a microwave steamer or mini blender, offering the package for under $40.

8. Idea: "Stylish Laptop Sleeve with Charging Port". Craft a fashionable and functional laptop sleeve with a built-in charging port. It not only protects laptops but also charges devices on the go, retailing at approximately $45.

9. Idea: "Interactive Study Planner". Develop a physical study planner that integrates with a smartphone app, helping students schedule study sessions and track progress. This tech-enhanced organizer could be priced under $30.